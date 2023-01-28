US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.