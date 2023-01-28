US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

