US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.