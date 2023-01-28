US Bancorp DE Sells 1,321 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Articles

