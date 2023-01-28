US Bancorp DE Sells 1,532 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

PTEN stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

