US Bancorp DE Sells 324 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 320,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,733 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 39.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,641 shares of company stock worth $6,366,659. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

BSY opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

