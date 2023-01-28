US Bancorp DE Sells 328 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 111,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

