US Bancorp DE Sells 341 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

WOOD opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.