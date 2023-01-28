US Bancorp DE Sells 3,464 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34,872.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,614 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 44.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.