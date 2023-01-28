US Bancorp DE Sells 421 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

