US Bancorp DE Sells 8,007 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 159,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 209,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 884,628 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

About Credit Suisse Group



Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

