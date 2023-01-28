US Bancorp DE Sells 896 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ePlus were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 805,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $493.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

