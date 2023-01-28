Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $833.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

