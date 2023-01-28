Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $42.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

