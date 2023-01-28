Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 4,266.7% in January

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 4,266.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.90.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
