Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 4,266.7% in January

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 4,266.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

