Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock worth $1,277,120. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

