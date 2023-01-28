Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.