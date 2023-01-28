Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.