White Pine Investment CO Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 93,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 351,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,701,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

