Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6,718.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

