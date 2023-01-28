Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 622,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

