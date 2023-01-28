WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,907.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,220 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,060.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,439.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,940.4% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 703,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 668,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

