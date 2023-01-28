Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $156.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

