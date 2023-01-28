Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

