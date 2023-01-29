10,000 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $274,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,534,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,873,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,581,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

