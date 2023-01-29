120,841 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

