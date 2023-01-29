126,189 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

TPH opened at $21.57 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.46 million. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

