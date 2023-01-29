16,943 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.