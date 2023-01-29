25,257 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 7.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 34.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

