312,746 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $714,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSEC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

