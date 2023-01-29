31,899 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Strategic Education Price Performance
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Strategic Education Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
