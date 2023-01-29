38,604 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $332.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.54 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,838 shares of company stock valued at $207,271. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

