54,994 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 612,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile



Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

