62,084 Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

