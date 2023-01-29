85,564 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,288 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

