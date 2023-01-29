95,258 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 95,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $27.07 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

