Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,408.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 59,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 55,175 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 467,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 444,282 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,845.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.1% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 34,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.