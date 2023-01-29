Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 409.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knowles by 45.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.