Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 4th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,869.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

