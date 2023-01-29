Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

