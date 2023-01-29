Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7,007.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144,467 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

