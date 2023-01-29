Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,932.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
