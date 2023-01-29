Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,718 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,835.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after buying an additional 6,111,475 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

