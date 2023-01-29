Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,378.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

