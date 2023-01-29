Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,408.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,175 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

