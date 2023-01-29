Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,987 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

