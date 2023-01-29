Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

