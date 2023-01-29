Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
