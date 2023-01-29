AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 89,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 55,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $18.26 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

