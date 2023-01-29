ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $83.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

