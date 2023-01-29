Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

